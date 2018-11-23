Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas sparkles with 5 million lights, new Glacier Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - After earning its 11th consecutive Golden Ticket award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event, Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana is growing with the addition of Glacier Ridge.

Through January 5, 2019, guests can experience the Smokies at Christmas in a new and glittering way.

Glacier Ridge is an immersive lighting experience that pushes the park's total count to more than five million twinkling lights.

The experience is spread throughout Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass and the upper portion of Craftsman's Valley.

As Dolly Parton says, "I want those folks who come to experience Christmas with us at Dollywood to feel like they are part of the family, making those memories and sharing those special times. I know the fun they'll find in Glacier Ridge will help them create brand new memories and traditions."

The Plaza at Wilderness Pass has been transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with a 50-foot animated tree which anchors the area. Every 30 minutes. the Plaza will sparkle to life to present a fully synchronized light show, complete with holiday hits to get guests singing along.

For those entering from Timber Canyon, the Arctic Passage, a 130-foot long programmed light tunnel, transports them into Glacier Ridge in an array of light and color. Once emerging from the tunnel, guests will be greeted by polar bears who have made a home at Drop Line Bay. As the story goes, because the Smokies have frozen to create Glacier Ridge, these friends from the North are able to spend time with their Smoky Mountain cousins.

Those coming to Glacier Ridge through Craftsman's Valley will experience a one-of-a-kind new light installation that mimics the natural phenomenon known as the aurora borealis. Guests can walk through Dollywood's version of the northern lights which is brought to life with Dolly's music.

From Dollywood's Parade of Many Colors, to traditional holiday shows like It's a Wonderful Life and Christmas in the Smokies, Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas is intended to help guests create magical family memories.

They can experience Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and friends, straight from the children's holiday classic, or sit down together for a fabulous Christmas feast at many of Dollywood's award-winning dining locations.

Most of Dollywood's signature rides and attractions will also operate in this merry environment, with rides racing along just above the millions of twinkling lights.

