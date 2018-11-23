Church sells Christmas trees for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The holiday season is officially upon us. Many people use Thanksgiving weekend as the time to buy their Christmas tree. A church in Huntsville is hoping people pick their lot to purchase a Fraser Fir since 100 percent of the proceeds go to charity.

New Life Chapel in Madison runs the tree lot at the camp, just off University Drive in the mid-city development. The congregation held their grand opening Friday. The charity is called 'Buy a Tree. Change a Life.'

What do you want for Christmas? Michael Williams wants people to come to this tree lot.

"We have Fraser Firs, all sizes all the way up to we have some really big ones behind me, 12 to 13 feet, they are absolutely beautiful," Williams said.

Williams is the lead pastor of New Life Chapel. He says all of their proceeds go to charity. It is part of the project 'Buy a tree. Change a life.'

"15% goes to Madison area schools and 85% goes to all over the world and Guatemala, and Israel, and some other area places that we're helping build schools and helping the kids overseas. We wanted to be a part of something where we could give back in our community," he said.

It's the season of giving. And that spirit spurred many to stop by on opening day.

"Well my wife and I have been talking about whether we want a fake tree or a real tree. We heard that this was happening out here we just came to take a look, and the trees are really nice, so we think we're going to get a real one," customer Zach Thornton said.

Williams hopes when shoppers buy trees to make their seasons bright they stop by this lot so New Life Chapel can work to make other's people's lives a little brighter.

One thing to know about this lot - it's not open the entire Christmas season. They had 250 trees Friday afternoon and they will close up shop as soon as they sell out.

They will be open Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday the lot will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday the lot opens at 4:30 p.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m.