Free Thanksgiving Day meals in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy with your family and friends, but also a time to enjoy with your community. If you are looking for a way to give back, or if you need a Thanksgiving meal, there are several events happening today in Huntsville.

Huntsville Good Samaritans Ministries is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for the community and the homeless in the area. They say the community is welcome to eat or to volunteer. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 2820 Governors Drive in Huntsville in the community space.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is hosting their Thanksgiving banquet. Over 100 volunteers will help serve food to those in need in the community. The banquet will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on 1400 Evangel Drive in Huntsville.

Manna House is once again hosting a Thanksgiving community dinner. They say the dinner is for anyone who needs a holiday meal. It will be at Southside Baptist Church in Huntsville starting today at noon in their gym. If you are homebound, you can call them 256-653-7883. Volunteers and families are welcome to stop by anytime to serve meals or help with deliveries.