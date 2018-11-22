× Father, son charged with trying to steal Limestone County truck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man out of jail on bond for burglary charges is back in jail after he and his father tried to steal a county vehicle, authorities said.

George Morris Pylant Jr., 29 — also known as “Booger,” according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office — is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree attempted theft. His father, George Morris Pylant Sr., 49, faces the same charges.

Limestone County authorities said they found a county-owned Ford F-350 with a damaged ignition where the two men tried to start the truck. Authorities identified them from security footage.

The Pylants were picked up at a local motel, interviewed and arrested.

Bond for each man was set at $5,000.

The younger Pylant was out on bond for several storage building burglaries in the East Limestone area Nov. 13.