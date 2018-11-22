Election results to be certified next week

Posted 11:00 am, November 22, 2018, by

Voting booths set up and ready to receive voters inside a polling station in Christmas, Florida on November 8, 2016. After an exhausting, wild, bitter, and sometimes sordid campaign, Americans finally began voting Tuesday for a new president: either the billionaire populist Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, seeking to become the first woman to win the White House. / AFP PHOTO / Gregg Newton (Photo credit should read GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s state elections results will be certified next week.

The secretary of state’s office said the canvassing board will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Montgomery.

The governor, attorney general and secretary of state will canvass and certify election results during the meeting.

None of the statewide races had narrow margins, as Republicans swept all statewide offices.

Unofficial returns show that Gov. Kay Ivey defeated challenger Walt Maddox after capturing nearly 60 percent of the vote. However, Maddox did perform better than 2014 Democratic nominee Parker Griffith.

There were about 2,600 write-in votes in the race for governor.