Downtown Rescue Mission lends a hand on Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Every year, Downtown Rescue Mission hosts a banquet on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day for those in need in our community.

“It’s a blessing to have all these people and the fellowship with the people,” said Mark Gredkowski, chief administrative officer with Downtown Rescue Mission.

The whole meal is served restaurant style.

“Our clients the community they sit down and we serve them our volunteers serve them. They take their order, they want a full plate or whatever they want on their plate, and they serve the clients,” Gredkowski said.

Dozens of volunteers came to Downtown Rescue Mission and put their gloves and hair nets on to help serve the Huntsville community. Some volunteers even came all the way from Washington D.C. to help lend a hand.

Phyllis Roberts has been volunteering with Downtown Rescue Mission for the past 14 years. She says she loves seeing the community come together to give thanks on this special day.

“I think Huntsville is a community of unity and I see the unification of people from all backgrounds come every year to donate their time and their spirit to help other people and that’s what life is all about is helping each other,” Roberts said.

Volunteers say the fellowship is their favorite part of the day and getting the chance to talk with someone they might not have met if they stayed at home on their couch all day.

Roberts considers it a blessing to be able to volunteer with the Downtown Rescue Mission and she’s already looking forward to next year’s feast.