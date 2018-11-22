× Athens murder suspect served time in Indiana prison for attempted murder

ATHENS, Ala. – A man charged with murdering his mother in Athens on Wednesday appears to have served time for an attempted murder charge in Indiana.

Athens police arrested Sean Kevin Sutton, 47, Wednesday afternoon. He’s charged with murdering his mother, Emma Sutton, 79, at her apartment on Malone Street.

WHNT News 19 has learned Sutton served time previously in the late 90s, for an attempted murder in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Corrections website notes he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1997.

Sutton has no criminal history in Alabama.

Neighbors said Sutton and his mother argued from time to time, but they never feared for her life.

Sutton’s being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set.