Two dead, two officers injured in shooting at Talladega Walmart

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Two people were killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Talladega Walmart.

Police said they responded to reports of an abduction around 4:30 a.m. and when they arrived at the store, a driver inside a car opened fire, hitting one of the responding officers, according to CNN affiliate WVTM.

Police returned fire, killing the driver. Another person in the vehicle also was confirmed dead, they said.

The officer who was shot was airlifted to UAB Hospital and is expected to survive, WVTM reported. The other officer was not injured by gunfire, they said.