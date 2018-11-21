Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - "She's not a teacher that is going to sit behind her desk. She is going to be up with the kids, she is going to be on top of the desk, she will do whatever it takes to keep their attention. Instills love for education in all of our kids." said Principal Robert Sims.

He speaks about Melanie Oliver. She teaches 6th-grade language arts at Evans Elementary in Albertville.

"She is very involved in her community involved in the school the kids love her she is a fantastic teacher she is loved by all the teachers. She has a great spirit about her."

Mrs. Oliver was nominated by her best friend and #1 fan.

Melanie Oliver:

"Whitley...what can I say about her. She is an amazing friend She has been there through everything my teaching career. It was a little bit of a struggle to get here, had some obstacles to overcome and she was always my #1 supporter through that always pushed me to achieve so it means a lot that she would do this for me. She is an awesome person. In a world where you are faced with much adversity and many difficult things, the easiest thing in the world is to be kind, keep a positive mindset, they literally can

move mountains. I just want to tell her thank you really without her friendship I wouldn't be here. Her words, her encouragement, she was the friend I would call late hours of the night because I was upset and bummed out because stuff with school and she would show up with ice cream and cookies and talk about it so she has always been a great encourager and she is an amazing person and I inspire to be like her."

Her message, don't let a few bumps in the road get in the way of your dream.

"I learned to persevere and never give up. When I finally achieved the goal to become a teacher I knew I had the tools to teach these kids to never give up. That anything is possible. It doesn't matter where you come from, what struggles you are going through. If you keep a positive mindset, you are going to achieve so many things."