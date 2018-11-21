Local restaurants rewards customers for giving this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The owner of Rollin Lobstah said her business is near the heart of Huntsville for a reason. The community is a big part of any business venture, especially a restaurant. Now, Vonda Patterson wants to give back to the community who has given so much to her.

The restaurant lobby of Rollin Lobstah is filled with flyers and donation containers for different local organizations like the Spay Neuter Action Project. But Patterson recently added a new bin. She's hoping customers can fill it with non-perishable food items for the Food Bank of North Alabama.

"There's so much poverty in our community here," Patterson said. "I know it's all over America but we have to start here in our community to be able to make an impact."

Rollin Lobstah will be accepting donations for the Food Bank of North Alabama through January. Patterson said even after January, if people still want to drop food off, she'll make sure it gets to the food bank.