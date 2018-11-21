× Funeral arrangements made for Huntsville women killed in MS bus crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two women killed last week in a bus crash on the way to Tunica, Miss., will be laid to rest over the weekend.

The funeral for Betty Jo Russell, 70, will take place at noon Saturday at St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church in Huntsville.There will be a public viewing from 1-7 pm. Friday and from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Royal Funeral Home. She will be buried in Sterrs Cemetery in Decatur.

Cynthia Hardin’s funeral also takes place Saturday, at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral for Hardin, 61, will take place at 11 a.m. A public viewing will take place from 1-8 p.m. Friday at Royal Funeral Home, and from 8:30-9 a.m. Saturday. Hardin will be buried at Northside Cemetery in Huntsville.

Russell and Hardin were killed when their bus headed from Huntsville to Tunica crashed in north Mississippi Nov. 14. 44 people on board the bus were injured.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.