Five arrested in Madison County meth bust

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County authorities arrested five people early Tuesday morning after they said they found several meth labs in a home near Owens Cross Roads.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said investigators along with SWAT officers from Madison executed a search warrant on Byrd Drive Tuesday morning. Authorities said they found several meth labs, two handguns, a shotgun, a semi-automatic weapon, marijuana, pills, methamphetamine and $1,600 in cash.

Deputies arrested Norman Fischer, 40, on charges of meth trafficking, meth manufacturing, marijuana possession and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm. he was jailed on bonds totaling $195,000.

Britney Bump, 28, was charged with meth manufacturing. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Jesse Geiger, 28, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and Xanax possession. Bond was set at $30,000.

Michael Lipscome, 41, was charged with meth possession and second-degree marijuana possession. His bond was set at $6,000.

Michelle Lipscomb, 44, was charged with meth and drug paraphernalia possession. Her bond was set at $3,000.