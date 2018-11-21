× Crews continue search for remains after skull found in Section

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Crews were out in Section Tuesday searching for human remains, a day after someone found a human skull in the woods.

Kids found the skull off of County Road 120 in Section Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said it appears the body has been out in the woods for years.

“We’re going to treat it as a homicide up until the point that we determine that it’s not or it is,” Phillips said. “You have to.”

So far, officials said they have not located anything other than bones.

They said they believe they’re only dealing with the remains of one person.