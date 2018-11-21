Businesses prepare for millions to hit stores on Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means stores across the country are preparing for Black Friday. The National Retail Federation says more than 100 million consumers plan to shop during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend.

Smiles and Santa, things are looking merry, and bright, and busy at the Parkway Place Mall.

"All the stores are stocked up on employees. They have extra inventory," mall marketing director, Molly Mitchell said.

Mall officials are decking the halls with Black Friday deals and say they've been busy all week, but the shopping holiday officially begins here at 6 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

"We're going to have 125 gift cards that were going to be passing out to the first shoppers. We want to keep that excitement of Black Friday and kind of the exclusiveness there," Mitchell said.

Another Black Friday hotspot? Best Buy.

Millions of people will walk through the doors of Best Buy across the country on Black Friday. The crew here in Huntsville even held a mock run through to make sure they're ready.

"We go through the lines, and make sure everything is organized, we do a crowd control plan, tickets, and we'll have police supporting the event," general manager, Peter Branscomb said.

They're expecting quite the crowd. The line was long last year despite cold temperatures. To help with crowd control the store will be implementing a ticket system.

"Some of the hot doorbuster TVs will be ticketed, some of the doorbuster computers, tablets," Branscomb said.

164 million people are projected to shop during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The national retail federation is saying 116 million of those people will hit stores on Black Friday.

Many people are shopping on Black Friday for deals, but according to the NRF, 26% of shoppers are heading out that day because it is a tradition.