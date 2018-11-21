× Body found at Athens apartment

ATHENS, Ala. – Authorities are conducting a death investigation at an apartment complex in Athens.

Athens Police, EMS, and the Limestone County coroner were all called to the scene at Roberts Apartment complex on Malone Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Management at the apartment complex said a 78-year-old woman lived in the apartment.

No other details were immediately available.

We are working to gather more information on this breaking situation.