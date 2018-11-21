× Bank Street Players presents “Humbug! A Christmas Carol” November 29 – December 1

Decatur, Ala. – Bank Street Players presents the 2nd Annual production of “Humbug! A Christmas Carol” November 29 – December 1 at the historic Princess Theatre, 112 Second Avenue NE in Decatur.

Written and composed by Decatur native Chuck Puckett, the show is a musical retelling of the classic Dicken’s tale.

With 15 original songs, the family-friendly show follows Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits that set out to transform his soul.

“Humbug! A Christmas Carol” will be performed:

Thursday, November 29 at 7pm

Friday, November 30 at 7pm

Saturday, December 1 at 2pm

Saturday, December 1 at 7pm

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. They can be reserved at www.princesstheatre.org or by calling (256) 350-1712.