Redstone Federal Credit Union opens branches in Decatur high schools

DECATUR, Ala. -- A report from CareerBuilder.com says that almost 80 percent of full time workers in America live paycheck to paycheck.

Redstone Federal Credit Union wants to improve those stats and recognizes the best place to start is education.

"Financial education is so important, and that's why we have decided to partner with the high school and the colleges to try to teach students financial literacy," said Joe Newberry, President/CEO of Redstone Federal Credit Union.

On Tuesday, Redstone celebrated the opening of two new branches in Decatur High School and Austin High School. A credit union run by students, for the students.

"The students will actually learn how to operate a credit union, they'll also learn our culture, and they'll learn soft skills that will help them in the future," Newberry said.

Students in the program were nominated by their math teachers. It's easy for them to see how hands on experience makes all the difference.

"It's not like a classroom where you're sitting down writing it out, focused on you per se, you have to work in a unit, talk to each other, communicate," said Draven Sandifer, a student in the program.