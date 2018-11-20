North Alabama Red Cross hosts Iron Bowl blood drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The North Alabama American Red Cross's Board hosted their version of the Iron Bowl in efforts to get community riled up to donate and support their favorite football team.

Some people bled crimson and others were bleeding orange and blue, the American Red Cross was happy to gather it.

No matter which season it is, the American Red Cross hosts blood drives all over the country. Natural disasters like hurricanes or the California wildfires force the Red Cross to cancel drives in those areas.

Now, there is a critical shortage of blood.

But football fans here --- of both Alabama and Auburn --- strapped up on the sidelines to give blood Tuesday.

One board member, Amy Wasyluka, said blood she received from the Red Cross saved her life when she was fighting cancer.

"I was diagnosed with Lymphoma which is a cancer that affects your lymphocites in your white blood cells at 17. So that prevented me from donating blood, essentially, for the rest of my life," Wasyluka said. "But it's so important for you to donate blood for people like me. With lymphoma, you can need blood transfusions very frequently."

According to the Red Cross, blood has a limited shelf life.

Board members said they hope Tuesday's team spirit event helped restock those shelves.