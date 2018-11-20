Manna House hosting Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - Manna House is once again hosting a Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner.

The non-profit public charity provides food assistance to those in need and is dedicated to ensuring no one in our community goes hungry.

On Thanksgiving, there's also the opportunity for fellowship. Anyone who needs a place to go and a holiday meal is invited to Southside Baptist Church, 209 Marsheutz Avenue in Huntsville on Thursday, November 22. The dinner will begin at 12pm in the gymnasium.

If you are homebound or otherwise unable to come, you can call (256) 653-7883.

This event also provides an opportunity for service. Volunteers, including families, are welcome to stop by anytime from 11am - 1pm to serve meals or help with deliveries.

To learn more about Manna House, its programs, services and volunteer opportunities, click here.

If you're in need of aid, food is distributed nightly from 4pm - 7pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Manna House is located at 2110 S Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. Anyone in need is welcome whenever Manna House is open. Volunteers are welcome daily from 2pm - 7pm.

The only volunteer recommendations are:

* Ages 4 and up welcome.

* Stay only as long as your feet, back, or children can endure.

* Drop in when you can - leave when you need to.

* We don't sign up, just show up.