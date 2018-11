× Jackson County woman missing, may be in danger

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing Jackson County woman.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kelsi Elizabeth Carter, 21, of Section was last seen on November 4.

Authorities say she is pregnant, has missed medical appointments, and may be in danger.

Anybody who thinks they may have seen Carter or knows where she is located is advised to contact JCSO Investigator Marty May at 256-574-2610.