Huntsville police searching for debit card thief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are looking for help identifying a woman in a debit card theft case.

Police released photos of a woman Tuesday morning who they said used someone else’s Wells Fargo Visa debit card at the Drake Avenue Walmart Nov. 2. The card had been reported missing, police said.

The woman used the card to buy $2,100 in items at the store, police said.

Anyone with information about the woman in the photos is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-733-7100.