Don’t eat any romaine lettuce, CDC warns, as E. coli outbreak grows

YUMA, Ariz. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its romaine lettuce recall. It is now advising people throw away whole heads of romaine in addition to chopped romaine. Salad mixes with pieces of romaine should also be discarded.

The agency said 53 people in 16 states have become infected with E. coli from lettuce. No deaths have been reported.

E. coli Outbreak Update: Based on new data, CDC advises throwing away whole heads of romaine and hearts of romaine, plus chopped romaine and salad mixes, from Yuma, Arizona growing region. https://t.co/WTdyf3IWsY pic.twitter.com/F1RHsL3rt4 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 20, 2018

The contaminated lettuce is from the Yuma, Arizona region. However, the CDC said unless you can confirm where the lettuce is from, it should be thrown away.

The information below is from the CDC:

What’s New?

types of romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. This warning now includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, in addition to chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine. Do not buy or eat romaine lettuce at a grocery store or restaurant unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region.

Unless the source of the product is known, consumers anywhere in the United States who have any store-bought romaine lettuce at home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. Product labels often do not identify growing regions; so, throw out any romaine lettuce if you’re uncertain about where it was grown. This includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

The expanded warning is based on information from newly reported illnesses in Alaska. Ill people in Alaska reported eating lettuce from whole heads of romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

