Court documents share more information on Tennessee rape case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - Court documents are helping us learn more about two people arrested in the case involving the rape of a 16-month-old boy.

Simon Porter, 33, is charged with aggravated rape of a 16-month-old boy. Danielle Bowen, 22, is charged with child neglect in the same case.

Court documents say Porter caused severe and possibly permanent damage when he raped the child. His charge, aggravated rape of a child, is a Class A felony that could come with a punishment of 15-60 years in prison.

Those same documents show Bowen's charges stem from the fact that she didn't take the child for medical treatment.

Porter's bond is set at $1,000,000 dollars, and News Channel 5 in Nashville reports Bowen's bond is $100,000.

We understand both are being held in isolation cells the Lawrence County, Tennessee Jail for their protection.

At this time, there is no update on the condition of the child.