Consumer watchdog group has declared these toys dangerous to children

Small magnets, balloons and slime top this year`s "Trouble in Toyland" report from the US Public Interest Research Group.

Ahead of the holidays, the consumer watchdog group tested 40 potentially hazardous toys and declared 15 dangerous to children.

US Public Interest Research Group's Mike Litt believes safe toys should be easy to find.

"You shouldn't have to be a detective, you shouldn't have to worry the toy you're giving a child might be toxic or dangerous," he stated.

The group says potentially unsafe toys are still widely available - including those with high concentrations of chemicals and potential choking hazards.

Researchers found six popular brands of slime contain high amounts of the chemical boron.

Litt reiterated what the the dangers of the chemical.

"When ingested, Boron in moderate amounts can cause nausea vomiting and long term reproductive health issues," he explained.

Ken seiter is with the Toy Association - a trade group that represents toy makers. He calls the list deliberately misleading - and notes the US has some of the strictest toy standards in the world.

"In order for a child to eat 4-5 grams of boron, they have to eat like 2 and half pounds of slime," he said.

Researchers found 87-percent of latex balloons sold on Amazon don`t have legally required warnings about choking hazards, and the group also urged parents to avoid buying toys with tiny magnets.

Rachel Weintraub of the Consumer Federation of America said that the tiny magnets can do serious damage to a child.

"Swallowing more than one of these can rip through stomach lining," she warned.

Both the toy industry and researchers agree despite these concerns - toys are safer than ever before, thanks to decades of work by safety advocates.

Toys with internet connections also made the list because they could be collecting data on children and sharing it with others.