× Arrest warrant scam surfaces in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Did you get a call where someone said you had a warrant for your arrest for contempt of court or failure to appear for jury duty? Don’t fall for it, it’s a scam.

The Circuit Clerk’s office at the Madison County Courthouse says a number of people called their office about it and two people have fallen victim to the scam.

The office says someone is telling people they are “Lt. Pryce,” with badge number 1711. The person knew the name and address of the people they are calling and told them to go to CVS and buy a money pack to avoid jail time.

A representative from the Circuit Clerk’s office says the court system will never ask for money over the phone and they only accept cash, money orders, or cashier’s checks. Jury notices are sent in the mail from the Court Administrator’s Office.