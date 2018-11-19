US Senator Doug Jones meets with Alabama’s agriculture and manufacturing leaders

MOBILE, Ala. - Sen. Doug Jones traveled to Mobile to meet with people in manufacturing and agriculture to get a sense of what impact tariffs, and proposed tariffs, have and will have on consumers and workers.
On Monday morning, in a roundtable setting, Jones spoke with Robert Burns of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Rick Clementz of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Allyson Edwards of Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, David Fernandes of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Inc., Graham Jones of Aker Solutions, Soy, Peanut and Cotton Farmer Mark Kaiser, Mike Lee of Nucor Steel Decatur, Jimmy Lyons of the Alabama State Port Authority, Soy, Peanut and Sweet Potato Farmer Daniel Perry and Brent Sansing of Fairfield Works Tubular.
The state's automobile industry is also concerned about what tariffs could mean for the makers and the consumers.
"A 25 percent tariff on parts would raise production costs on our Alabama factory by about 10 percent annually which would force us to raise prices and cut production," Burns said. "A lot of Alabamians, my friends and neighbors could lose their jobs."
Fernandes said the tariffs will cost consumers if the automobile tariff goes into effect.
"The bottom line is, prices will go up," Fernandes warned. "For example, our Camry prices will go up by $1,800. Potentially, our Tundra prices will go up by $2,800."