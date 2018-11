DECATUR, Ala. – A wreck involving two tractor-trailers is impacting traffic on 6th Avenue and on Highway 20. Police tell us there were only minor injuries as a result of the wreck, but the cleanup will take hours.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Wilson Street and 6th Avenue. One of the two trucks involved overturned.

Police say one northbound lane on 6th Avenue is open and one eastbound lane on Highway 20 is open.

Please avoid the area if possible.