Shot fired into floor during Huntsville apartment robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for two men who pistol whipped a man and fired a shot into his apartment floor early Monday morning.

Police responded to Cotton Row around 3 a.m. Monday, where they said a man told them he was attacked.

Police said the man told them he let an unknown woman into his apartment for a lighter and as she was leaving, two armed men wearing hoodies and bandanas came in the door, demanding money and drugs.

The robbers took the man into a bedroom and hit him in the head with a pistol several times, demanding money and drugs, police said. One of them then fired a round into the floor, which went through the ceiling in the apartment below. No one was hit by the bullet, police said.

Police said firefighters who responded to treat the victim found the bullet hole in the floor and called officers to respond.

No arrests were made. Police said the victim told them he did not want to file charges.