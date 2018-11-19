× Second arrest made in connection to Lawrenceburg child rape case

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with a case where a man was charged with raping a 16-month-old child.

Danielle Bowen was arrested Monday morning in a Lawrence County, Tenn., courtroom on a child neglect charge, according to District Attorney Brent Cooper.

Bowen’s arrest is connected to the weekend arrest of Simon Dean Porter, 33, who was arrested Sunday in Scottsboro.

Porter is charged with aggravated rape of a 16-month-old boy on Nov. 10. After days of authorities circulating photos and adding him to Tennessee’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, Scottsboro police said someone saw him walking on Highway 79 Sunday.

Scottsboro police said when they questioned Porter, he told them his name and said he was on his way to Huntsville.

The child was being treated at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.