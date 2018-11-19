Radio station donation drive collects nearly 1,500 bikes for Huntsville kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- WZYP-FM and Toys for Tots volunteers collected 1,459 bikes and another $4,000 at this year's Bikes or Bust drive.

Radio host Mojo was excited and relieved to hear the official number after spending about five days outside hoisted up in a scissor lift.

Mojo agreed once again to camp out 40 feet high along the parkway.

"The first night he was up there, I went up in the morning, probably around 5:30 a.m. I looked over at where he was sleeping. It was just full of ice. I think it was 27 degrees that day," U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Ruiz said.

By Monday, Mojo was ready to come down. Still, he had a great view of the colorful collection below as volunteers and marines were assembling and finding a spot for every donated bike.

"We have 1,922 kids we're donating gifts to this year," Ruiz said.

"It puts a smile on my face and a smile in my heart. I get off on giving," Andrew Hazzard said.

At 6:00 p.m., it was time for Mojo to come down. With both feet on the ground, he was grateful for a warm hug or two.

"My feet hurt so bad right now, I can't wait to get home," WZYP radio host Mojo said.

Bikes or Bust organizers say this year, they're on pace to collect around 1,400 bikes, which is not a record for the program. But the number of families registered to receive gifts is also down. Organizers say they'd love to have enough bikes for every boy and girl, but after 16 years, they're grateful for every donation that comes in.

"To me, it's a good thing, it's a good sign, because it means people are going to work and they're not needing other people to help them out as much and that's what this is about anyway," Mojo said.

Once the big push was over, more volunteers showed up, as Two Men and a Truck helped load up the bikes, to be hauled away and soon given out to families for what'll be a merry Christmas.

The bikes are being hauled to the Toys for Tots warehouse.

They'll be given out to families who've already registered for this year's Toys for Tots program on December 15th.