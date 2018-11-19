× Prosecutor who oversaw Hubbard ethics trial resigns from AG’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The deputy attorney general who oversaw the prosecution of former Alabama House speaker Mike Hubbard has resigned.

Matt Hart submitted his resignation to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall Monday morning, according to Marshall’s office.

“The Attorney General accepted Mr. Hart’s resignation today and thanked him for his service to the State,” Mike Lewis, the AG’s communications director, said in an email. “It is the policy of this office to refrain from comment about personnel matters, so we will have no further statement.”

Hart oversaw public corruption cases in the state, including the prosecutor of former state House speaker Mike Hubbard, who was convicted of a dozen state ethics charges in 2016.

Prior to working there, he was an assistant federal prosecutor who handled grand jury investigations of several public officials, including former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford, according to our news partners at al.com.