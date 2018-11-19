× Morgan County Sheriff confirms in-custody inmate death

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm that an inmate died while in the custody of the Morgan County Jail.

Sheriff Ana Franklin reports that Heather Nicole Legg, 27, of Lester was being held on unspecified federal charges when she was found unresponsive by a corrections officer at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Franklin says staff immediately began to administer CPR and the nursing staff was called to the scene. She said emergency crews arrived at the jail within five minutes and took Legg to the Decatur Morgan Hospital ER.

Authorities confirmed Legg passed away at the hospital due to undisclosed medical reasons.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked the State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals to look into the circumstances surrounding Heather Legg’s death.