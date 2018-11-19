× Law enforcement mourns the loss of Madison Police Officer

MADISON, Ala. – A long-serving member of the Madison Police Department has died. Chief Dave Jernigan confirmed that Captain Wayne Kamus died unexpectedly at his home Monday morning.

Captain Kamus had been with the department since February of 2001 and had previously been a part of the Trinity Police Department. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of the Jefferson County, Alabama Law Enforcement Academy.

We are shocked at the passing of @madisonpoliceAL Cpt Wayne Kamus! Sheriff Dorning, the Command Staff and MCSO Employees offer condolences and prayers of comfort to his family, friends,co-workers and the agency. Madison has lost a great LEO and friend! 🙏🏼💙🇺🇸 — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) November 19, 2018

Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 26, at 3:00 p.m. at the Legacy Funeral Home, located at 16 Hughes Road, Madison, Alabama. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be no graveside service.

It is with a sad heart that I bring to you that Captain Wayne Kamus of @madisonpoliceAL passed away this morning. He is brother in law enforcement and @mcsosheriffAL and FOP Lodge 6 will keep his family, friends and agency in our prayers. — Donny Shaw 👮🏻‍♂️ (@LtDonnyShaw263) November 19, 2018

“Captain Kamus was an integral part of our agency who spent last year preparing us for our national accreditation,” said Chief Jernigan. “He was well known in our Community Policing conducted in Madison as he was often the face of our meetings and relationships with many of the Madison Homeowners Associations. He gave tours of the police department to Boy and Girl Scout Troops and was often seen in the Kids Tent at the Madison Street Festival giving out coloring books, stickers and toy badges to the kids of our community. He will be greatly missed by our agency and the Madison Community.”

Law enforcement officers from around the Valley are taking to social media to share their condolences, thoughts and prayers for Captain Kamus’ family and friends.

Our condolences to @madisonpoliceAL with the loss of Captain Wayne Kamus. Our thoughts and prayers to you and the Kamus family. pic.twitter.com/mchzAN9XQf — Madison County Metro Jail (@AlMcsojail) November 19, 2018