Law enforcement mourns the loss of Madison Police Officer
MADISON, Ala. – A long-serving member of the Madison Police Department has died. Chief Dave Jernigan confirmed that Captain Wayne Kamus died unexpectedly at his home Monday morning.
Captain Kamus had been with the department since February of 2001 and had previously been a part of the Trinity Police Department. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of the Jefferson County, Alabama Law Enforcement Academy.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 26, at 3:00 p.m. at the Legacy Funeral Home, located at 16 Hughes Road, Madison, Alabama. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be no graveside service.
“Captain Kamus was an integral part of our agency who spent last year preparing us for our national accreditation,” said Chief Jernigan. “He was well known in our Community Policing conducted in Madison as he was often the face of our meetings and relationships with many of the Madison Homeowners Associations. He gave tours of the police department to Boy and Girl Scout Troops and was often seen in the Kids Tent at the Madison Street Festival giving out coloring books, stickers and toy badges to the kids of our community. He will be greatly missed by our agency and the Madison Community.”
Law enforcement officers from around the Valley are taking to social media to share their condolences, thoughts and prayers for Captain Kamus’ family and friends.