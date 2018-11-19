Lauderdale County cattle farmer back behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A cattle farmer accused of violating a mandatory court order has been re-arrested. David Wilson Coffman was taken into custody Friday evening after disappearing in late October.

Monday afternoon, Coffman was escorted into the courtroom of Judge Will Powell. A bond revocation hearing had been requested shortly after Coffman’s ankle monitor went dead on October 26th. It’s taken law enforcement that long to locate him. Friday evening, a deputy spotted Coffman in a pasture and a foot pursuit ensued.

There are two cases Coffman is facing, a civil suit and a criminal case. In the civil lawsuit, Coffman was ordered to sell more than 300-hundred head of cattle in his possession. Prosecutors say instead of selling them, he moved the majority of them to Limestone County.

The criminal case involves an indictment earlier this year on a total of 220 charges; 34 of them are felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Back in March, deputies were asked to check on the cattle when numerous dead cows were seen in Coffman’s Lauderdale County Road 95 pasture.

During the hearing Monday afternoon, Judge Powell revoked Coffman’s bond until further notice. His next appearance here at the courthouse will be a contempt hearing for not selling the cattle in late October when he was ordered too.