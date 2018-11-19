Inmate fatally stabbed in altercation at Elmore County prison

James Kennedy, left, was fatally stabbed by Patrick Smith Sunday morning at Elmore Correctional Facility, authorities said. Smith, right, will be charged with murder. (Alabama Department of Corrections photos)

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate is facing a murder charge after a Sunday morning stabbing at the Elmore Correctional Facility.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said James Lewis Kennedy, 39, was stabbed during an altercation around 9 a.m. Sunday. Patrick Dean Smith, 29, will be charged with murder for the stabbing, they said.

Kennedy was serving a life sentence out of Henry County for burglary and attempted murder. Smith is serving a life sentence for a 2012 assault conviction in Mobile County.

Corrections officials said they are still investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing.