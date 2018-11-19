× Inmate fatally stabbed in altercation at Elmore County prison

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate is facing a murder charge after a Sunday morning stabbing at the Elmore Correctional Facility.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said James Lewis Kennedy, 39, was stabbed during an altercation around 9 a.m. Sunday. Patrick Dean Smith, 29, will be charged with murder for the stabbing, they said.

Kennedy was serving a life sentence out of Henry County for burglary and attempted murder. Smith is serving a life sentence for a 2012 assault conviction in Mobile County.

Corrections officials said they are still investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing.