Huntsville Fire and Rescue Partners with the Knox Company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Fire and Rescue Department has a new partnership with the Knox Company, who makes the Knox Box. The Knox Box is a locked utility box businesses and homeowners can have installed in case emergency responders need to enter the building or home.

Captain Frank McKenzie of the Huntsville Fire and Rescue Department said often times first responders are stuck waiting for a business owner or manager to let them in. Sometimes they resort to breaking a window or door to enter.

"It reduces time on the scene for emergency vehicles. Instead of them being tied up at three in the morning, for thirty minutes on the scene waiting for key holders to get there," McKenzie said. "Now, we don't have to waste that time and they can actually run other calls and be in service."

Thanks to a unanimous city council vote on Thursday, the initiative has been approved.

While there's no set start date, Huntsville Fire and Rescue is urging businesses to be on the lookout for more information.

Business owners will have to register for their Knox Boxes through the Fire Marshall's office.

As of now, only businesses can register for Knox Boxes. The initiative will not be open to residential owners.