Huntsville Animal Services offering free adoptions during Thankful for Second Chances event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is holding a pre-Thanksgiving adoption special to give shelter pets a second chance to join a loving family this holiday.

Fees on adoptions will be waived through Wednesday, November 21.

To help reduce the population at the shelter, the community can adopt a pet with a free rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.

New pet owners will also get a free bag of dry dog food while supplies last.

Huntsville Animal Services is on Triana Blvd and is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information, call the shelter at 256-883-3782, visit huntsvilleal.gov/animal, or visit their Facebook page.