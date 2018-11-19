Huntsville Animal Services offering free adoptions during Thankful for Second Chances event

This is Tuffy (A498507) a large - almost extra large mix 4 year old male. He appears to have had a bit of bad luck. He is underweight and a little hair loss. He is such a clown! Yesterday, I spent some time with this handsome, unique guy. His blue eyes are amazing. He is tall and lanky and actually seems to gallop when he runs. He loved to play and carry the ball in his mouth. He was very gentle and loved all the cheese snacks. He sat well and enjoyed his pets and praise. He seems like he would do well with children too!
We need to get him fattened up, but he would love a home where he is cherished and loved. (Photo: Huntsville Animal Services)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is holding a pre-Thanksgiving adoption special to give shelter pets a second chance to join a loving family this holiday.
Fees on adoptions will be waived through Wednesday, November 21.
To help reduce the population at the shelter, the community can adopt a pet with a free rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.
New pet owners will also get a free bag of dry dog food while supplies last.
Huntsville Animal Services is on Triana Blvd and is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, call the shelter at 256-883-3782, visit huntsvilleal.gov/animal, or visit their Facebook page.
