× Construction worker accused of breaking into unfinished home, cutting out copper wiring in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A sub-contractor faces several criminal charges in Limestone County. The Sheriff’s Office says he broke into a home under construction two weeks after leaving his work unfinished.

Investigators say Kenneth Shane Strong, 26, broke into the home to retrieve his tools and say he cut out copper wiring while he was there.

Deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road on Saturday morning. The homeowner called deputies saying he found Strong inside the home when he got there. He said Strong had been doing some drywall work as a subcontractor, but had left the work unfinished two weeks earlier.

Deputies arrived to find Strong’s vehicle parked, still running, in front of the house with freshly-cut copper wiring in the front seat. When they located Strong, deputies say he had drug paraphernalia and a pair of wire cutters in his possession.

Investigators determined there was damage to the door frame from “forced entry” and damage inside the house and crawl space where copper wires had been cut and removed.

Strong is charged with criminal mischief, burglar, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on Monday on a bond of $8500.