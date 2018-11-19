× Authorities investigating body found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they’ve sent a body found Sunday afternoon off for identification and to determine how the person died.

A resident found the body off County Road 33 in the Hollywood area, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said they don’t know how the person died, and it’s too early to determine whether foul play was a factor.

The body was sent off for an autopsy.

Phillips said he hopes to have the body identified in the next couple of days.