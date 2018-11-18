× Two confirmed dead in Chilton County helicopter crash

VERBENA, Ala. – A helicopter crashed into the Coosa River on Friday on Country Road 553 in Verbena.

Our affiliate in Birmingham, WIAT, reported that the Columbus, Georgia-based helicopter was flying into Clanton, Georgia around 11:30 a.m. for routine maintenance.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office told WIAT that they believe the helicopter pilot struck a power line.

Authorities recovered both the pilot and passenger.

Sunday, Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson identified the pilot as 53-year-old David Hall in a post on social media.

She wrote in part:

“David Hall, who still served the city through his piloting skills, was lost in a helicopter crash in Chliton County, Alabama on Friday, November 16th. David was 53 years old at the time of his death. He started with the CPD in 1990 and served honorably for 28 years. David was a graduate of Jordan High School and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He was beloved and respected by his fellow officers and by all who knew him. He will be missed.”

The name of the passenger wasn’t released in her announcement on Facebook, per his family’s request.

Tomlinson confirmed to WIAT that the crashed helicopter was owned by the Metro Narcotics Task Force, which encompasses Columbus, Muscogee County, Phenix City, Harris, and Russell.

The NTSB was dispatched for the investigation.

NTSB investigating crash Friday of a Bell OH-58C in Clanton, AL. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 17, 2018

The helicopter will be left in the water for the time being, according to authorities.