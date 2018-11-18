Top 5 Plays from Week Two of the High School Football Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top 5 plays of the week, from week two of the high school football playoffs!

5. Falkville vs. Pickens County - Aljaron Edwards drops back, looks right, and dumps it off to Javian Prude, who gets absolutely smoked by Luke Fitzgerald. What a hit!

4. Hartselle hosting Clay-Chalkville- Fourth down for the Tigers. Dade Wiley on to punt, he gathers the high snap and takes off around the outside, sees an opening, and he gets the first down - and more! The play goes for 24 yards!

3. D.A.R. hosting Oneonta- Will Bailey rolls out of the pocket and looks to the sideline, hits Brayden Lewis, who gets behind the defense, and he's off. He's following his blocker, and he keeps going as the defenders struggle to bring him down. They finally do, but not before a huge pickup on the play.

2. Mars Hill vs. Donoho - Falcons with the ball, Hall Billings drops back to pass, fires it across the middle, and it's picked off by Joseph Hanson. He is full steam ahead. Hanson bobs and weaves through the Donoho defense with 39 yards on the return.

1. Muscle Shoals vs. Pinson Valley - Kenji Christian takes the handoff. All he needs at this point is two yards for the score, but he gets popped by Terrell McDonald and the ball gets loose. Caleb McDougle falls on it in the endzone, with a touchdown saving play by the Trojans.