Scottsboro Police arrest Lawrenceburg child rape suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Scottsboro Police confirm they arrested a Lawrenceburg man wanted in connection with the rape of a 16-month-old child.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, was arrested Sunday while walking on Highway 79 in Scottsboro. Scottsboro Detective Lieutenant Zackie Gant said a person saw Porter and alerted authorities.

UPDATE: Simon Porter is now in custody. He was located and arrested by authorities in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Thank you for helping us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/cgvx9T1hc5 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018

Porter has an arrest warrant from the Lawrenceburg Police Department for aggravated rape of a child. Police said the incident happened Nov. 10.

The child is being treated at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Porter will be held at the Scottsboro City Jail and will later be transferred to the Jackson County Jail.

Bond has not been set at this time. Porter will eventually be extradited to Tennessee.

We will continue to update this developing story as we work to gather more information.