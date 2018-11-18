× Kentucky hunter bags two-headed buck – sort of

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. – A hunter had to take a double take when he bagged a rare buck in western Kentucky, according to WXIN.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says Bob Long took aim at the deer after he saw the big antlers in the distance in Ballard County.

However, when Long approached the deer, what he found was truly astounding – it had two heads, sort of. The decomposing head of another buck was attached to the deer’s antlers.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote that it’s unclear exactly what circumstances led to the buck carrying around the dead deer’s head.

“Regardless, it was truly a rare harvest!!!” wrote the department.