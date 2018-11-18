HEALS Inc. selected as hometown charity for Subaru Share the Love Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala, – A Huntsville car dealer hopes to help give back to the community this holiday season during the 11th annual Subaru Share the Love Event.

The event gives Subaru retailers the opportunity to select charities in their community to be included in a list of organizations that new Subaru owners can select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc.

Landers Mclarty Subaru selected HEALS Inc. as their hometown charity. The on-site medical, dental, optometry care and social services HEALS Inc, provides at local schools helps ensure underserved children have the health care they need to grow and thrive.

The Subaru Share the Love Event runs from November 15, 2018, to January 2, 2019.

In addition to their per car sold donation initiative, Landers Mclarty will also be hosting a shoe drive which will serve all children who attend an annual exam at a HEALS Clinic. They will be collecting new athletic shoes for children aged 0-18 as well as socks. Participating drop off locations includes:

Landers Mclarty Subaru

Landers Mclarty DCJ

Atlanta Bread (on 72)

Early Works Children’s Museum

Santa’s Village (at the Train Depot)

Parkway Place Mall.

The following four national charities will also take part in the event