Fans line up for Trash Panda store grand opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on Trash Panda gear Saturday during the grand opening of the Trash Pandas Emporium.

The store, located at Bridge Street Town Centre, had its soft opening Monday. Many camped out Friday night outside the store not only to buy merchandise but to also put down deposits on season tickets.

Fans who make a $250 deposit per seat will get a priority voucher to select seats at the new ballpark in Madison in December 2019. Fans can select from box seats, reserved seats, home plate field box, stadium club, seats behind home plate, half-moon table tops and high-tops with barstool seating. For more information on season tickets, click here.

The stadium that the Trash Pandas will play in is currently under construction in the Town Madison development off I-565.

The store is open through December 30th. If you can’t make it out or prefer to shop online, you can also buy merchandise on the Trash Panda website.