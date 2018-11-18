× Brighton mayor’s home catches fire

BRIGHTON, Ala. – The mayor of Brighton’s house caught fire Saturday evening. Brighton is located near Birmingham, east of Hueytown. Eddie Cooper has been the mayor there for nearly a year.

WIAT, our affilate in Birmingham, reported that firefighter crews from Brighton, Bessemer and Birmingham all responded to a fire call around 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Sebastian Carillo, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Mayor Eddie Cooper told reporters the house holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s our family home. My mother used to be a maid in this house and it was just the grace of God that she was able to purchase it from the previous owners to bring her back here. This is where she passed away. So we have a lot of memories here,” he said.