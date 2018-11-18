× An inside look at Army Aviation

The world of Army Aviation gathered in Huntsville this past week for symposiums on sustainment and survivability. The events were sponsored by the Army Aviation Association of America.

During this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview, we asked Retired Brigadier General Stephen Mundt, the President of the Army Aviation Association of America, how he would describe the current status of Army Aviation.

“Well first of all you know you can talk about the systems, the machines, but more importantly about the people. And the people today in Army Aviation are as well trained, as well led and prepared to go do what this nation asks as in any time in history.”

You can watch our entire interview with Retired Brigadier General Stephen Mundt below.