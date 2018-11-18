× Alabama Walmart employee praised for returning lost Louis Vuitton purse

Fairhope, AL (WALA) — A Fairhope Walmart employee didn’t think twice when he found a Louis Vuitton purse stuffed with cash in the parking lot – he immediately took it inside to a store manager. Days later, the 17-year-old is being praised by the community for his good deed.

FOX10 News was there when Drew Robinson met the woman who owned the purse, hairdresser Garilynn Gillespie.

“Immediately when [Walmart told me they had my purse] my stomach dropped because I knew what was in it,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie admits it had been a hectic day when she left her purse in a shopping cart in the superstore’s parking lot. Luckily, Robinson is the man who spotted it first.

“I didn’t even think about how much cash would be in it,” Robinson said. “I did realize it was a Louis Vuitton purse, but that didn’t affect my decision at all.”

Robinson who has worked at the Fairhope Walmart for about six months was showered with praise on Facebook after one of Gillespie’s friends mentioned his good deed on the popular page, “What’s Happening in Fairhope?”

Robinson turned down Gillespie’s offer of a reward, but is considering her offer of a lifetime supply of free haricuts. Gillespie is a hairdresser at Dana Smith Studio in downtown Fairhope.

“Getting to meet him was the greatest gift I could have this holiday season,” Gillespie said.

Between hugs, Gillespie explained to Robinson how she was flying to visit her son for Thanksgiving, and without her purse and driver’s license, feared she wouldn’t be able to make the trip.