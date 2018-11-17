Randolph County faced off against Geraldine Friday, Nov. 16. Randolph County won 28-18.
Randolph County vs Geraldine – Playoffs: Round 2
-
North Jackson vs. Randolph – Week 10
-
Randolph vs DAR – Week 7
-
John Paul II vs. Randolph – Week 7
-
Randolph vs. Westminster – Week 5
-
Lauderdale County vs Randolph, Week 1
-
-
Susan Moore vs. Geraldine – Week 8
-
Geraldine vs. Sardis – Week 5
-
Lawrence County residents elect new sheriff, coroner
-
Geraldine vs Fyffe, Week 1
-
Six arrested in DeKalb County theft investigation
-
-
Severe weather threat prompts delayed school opening for Tuesday, November 6
-
Randolph School investigating former employee sexual abuse allegations
-
Temporary restraining order issued against ‘deceptive and dangerous’ plumbing operation in northeast Alabama