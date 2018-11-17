× Huntsville Police involved in pursuit, one person in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Traffic was slowed on I-565 westbound early Saturday night when a traffic violation turned into a pursuit.

Huntsville Police say they attempted to pull over Henry Edward Hudson for a tag violation at the intersection of University Drive and Memorial Parkway.

Authorities say they pursued Hudson from the intersection onto I-565, where there was a brief foot pursuit before officers found and arrested him.

According to police, Hudson had felony warrants for a parole violation and possession of a forged instrument.

He was also charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to elude a police officer, and several traffic violations.

Hudson is currently in the Madison County Jail on a $2,500 bond.